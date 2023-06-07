Jan. 7, 1940—June 4, 2023

MELROSE — John C.”Pop” McCarty, 83, of Hurley Road, Melrose, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his residence.

Born in Fort Edward, NY on Jan. 7, 1940, he was the son of the late John H. and Margaret E. (Etu) McCarty. John was the eldest of seven siblings.

John was predeceased by his loving wife of 38 years, Carolyn Jean Tucker and a brother, William J. McCarty who was killed in Vietnam in 1967.

John is survived by his beloved second wife of 18 years, Debbie Wright of Hartford, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his five children: J. Thomas (Karen Carlisle) of Nicholville, NY, James P. (Angela Martin) of Pittsburgh, PA, Daniel J. (Jennifer Aldrich) of Saratoga, NY, Shannon L. (Jeffrey) Madigan of Valley Falls, NY and Kathleen M. (Brian) Nicoll of Saratoga, NY; his loving grandchildren: Victoria, Margaret, Therese and Claire McCarty of Nicholville, Jake Kirschler, Meghan and Ryan McCarty of Pittsburgh, Shane, Emily and Brady McCarty of Saratoga, Ashley and Henry Madigan of Valley Falls, Olivia and Abigail Nicoll of Saratoga; also survived by his siblings: Michael, Patricia, Kathleen, Timothy and Marge; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

John also leaves behind his stepchildren: Jennifer Johnson, Jason Purdy, Tory McNulty and Mandy Kolinsky; seven step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church, 416 Third Street, Troy, NY.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 65 Middletown Road, Waterford, NY. A reception and celebration of John’s life will follow at Brown’s Brewing Company, 417 River St., Troy, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to: North American Martyrs SSPX, 100 Boulevard, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Please visit the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home Website for a full obituary.