June 11, 1946—Aug. 11, 2021
GLENS FALLS — John C. Hubinger, 75, formerly of Glens Falls, most recently of the Oaks, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2021 after a long illness.
Born June 11, 1946 in Burlington, VT, he was the son of the late Pauline (Parker) and John C. Hubinger II.
After high school, John attended Champlain Community College, graduating with an Associate Degree in Business.
On September 11, 1971, John married Linda Ryan in Bennington, VT.
John was an employee of Continental Insurance, eventually retiring from Glens Falls National Bank at the age of 55.
He was very energetic and would be often found bicycling to work. John loved traveling and watching any kind of sports, especially the New York Giants and New York Yankees. He enjoyed watching car racing and attended the Daytona 500. John would always root for the underdog. Later in life, he spent his winters in Myrtle Beach, SC, where he made many good friends while enjoying the warm weather. Music brought great joy to John’s life and could often be found in front of a crowd, during karaoke nights, entertaining his friends and family. Most of all, family was the center of John’s life and he will be remembered as a dedicated family-man He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow.
Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Suzanne Currier.
Survivors include of his wife of 50 years, Linda Hubinger; his three children: Kelly (Peter) Culhane, Scott Hubinger (Annemarie Murray), Tim (Angel) Hubinger; his grandchildren: Hannah, Liam and Zachary; his siblings: Mark (Annette) of MD, Peggy Couture of VT and Andy (Jeanne) of VT; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.
John’s family would like to specially thank Tim and Hannah for their care and the memories from September to April. Also, they would like to thank the caretakers, nurses and staff at Slate Valley Center.
Friends may call Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in memory of John may be made to Alzheimer’s Associates, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
