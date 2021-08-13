John C. Hubinger

He was very energetic and would be often found bicycling to work. John loved traveling and watching any kind of sports, especially the New York Giants and New York Yankees. He enjoyed watching car racing and attended the Daytona 500. John would always root for the underdog. Later in life, he spent his winters in Myrtle Beach, SC, where he made many good friends while enjoying the warm weather. Music brought great joy to John’s life and could often be found in front of a crowd, during karaoke nights, entertaining his friends and family. Most of all, family was the center of John’s life and he will be remembered as a dedicated family-man He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow.