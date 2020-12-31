June 20, 1923—Dec. 30, 2020
SCHUYLERVILLE—John C. Bodnar, 97, a longtime resident of Pearl St., and most recently of the Home of the Good Shephard in Moreau, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born June 20, 1923 in Quaker Springs he was the son of the late Stephen and Theresa Bodnar.
John was a self-employed carpenter for many years and built many houses in the Schuylerville area. He was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church and was a member of the Old Saratoga Seniors and the Adirondack Fiddlers. John and his late wife Lillian, were know as “Two Tones” and had entertained at several nursing homes and private parties.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Lillian Bodnar; sons, Thomas and James Bodnar; daughters, Laura Lee Bodnar and Sally Murphy; brothers, Stephen and Joseph Bodnar; and nephew Stephen Bodnar.
Survivors include his grandchildren: Thomas Bodnar (Amy) Thomas, Michelle Stine, Jay (Tricia) Bodnar, and Jason (Robin) Koval; eight great grandchildren; daughters-in-law: Shirley Bodnar and Phyllis Thomas; son-in-law Francis Murphy; several nieces and nephews; and Maritza LaCruz-Llanos who was their foreign exchange student and special daughter.
A private funeral mass will be held for family at Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville with Rev. Ed Kacerguis, officiating. Spring burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in Schuylerville.
Because of the Covid restrictions, there will be no calling hours.
The family would like to thank the Home of the Good Shephard (Moreau) staff who worked to make the final year of his life so pleasurable. He was especially proud to entertain with his fiddle and always shared stories of winning “Bingo”. We appreciate all of you.
Memorials can be made in his name to Notre Dame-Visitation Church, 18 Pearl St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
