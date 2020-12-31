June 20, 1923—Dec. 30, 2020

SCHUYLERVILLE—John C. Bodnar, 97, a longtime resident of Pearl St., and most recently of the Home of the Good Shephard in Moreau, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born June 20, 1923 in Quaker Springs he was the son of the late Stephen and Theresa Bodnar.

John was a self-employed carpenter for many years and built many houses in the Schuylerville area. He was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church and was a member of the Old Saratoga Seniors and the Adirondack Fiddlers. John and his late wife Lillian, were know as “Two Tones” and had entertained at several nursing homes and private parties.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Lillian Bodnar; sons, Thomas and James Bodnar; daughters, Laura Lee Bodnar and Sally Murphy; brothers, Stephen and Joseph Bodnar; and nephew Stephen Bodnar.

Survivors include his grandchildren: Thomas Bodnar (Amy) Thomas, Michelle Stine, Jay (Tricia) Bodnar, and Jason (Robin) Koval; eight great grandchildren; daughters-in-law: Shirley Bodnar and Phyllis Thomas; son-in-law Francis Murphy; several nieces and nephews; and Maritza LaCruz-Llanos who was their foreign exchange student and special daughter.