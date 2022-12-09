Sept. 25, 1940—Dec. 6, 2022

ARGYLE — John C. Barber, 82, a resident of Argyle, NY passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born Sept. 25, 1940 in Glens Falls, NY he was the son of the late William and Frances (Huntley) Barber.

John was a 1959 graduate of Schuylerville Central School. He worked on the family farm, Barber Bros. Dairy in Bacon Hill for many years. He also worked for Bullard’s Orchards in Schuylerville driving a truck, and retired from H&V in Thompson after several years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Clint and Thomas Barber, Sr.; and his wife Cathleen (Sharp) Barber.

Survivors include his daughters: Sandra (Dan) DeGregory and Cindy Barber, both of Greenwich; his sons: Bill (Colleen) Barber and John (Tammey) Barber, both of Schuylerville, Brian (Christina) Talmadge, Monte (Renee) Talmadge, and Cara Talmadge, all of Greenwich; grandchildren: Joahna Petralia (Tom), Dani DeGregory Lynch (Leo), Shannon Celani (Theo), Matt DeGregory (Bri), Tyler Barber (Jess), Marikate Smith (Bill), Colton Barber (Ramona), Logan Barber, Penelope, Annabelle, Adelineand Amelia Talmadge, and Luke Erbe; great-grandchildren: Aliyah, Mya, Ella, Charlotte, Silas and Everleigh; sisters-in-law: Linda Barber, Chick Barber, Jen Sharp, Judy Patrick (Steve) and Gladys Sharp; brothers-in-law: William Sharp and Edward Sharp; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 in the Greenwich Cemetery, Greenwich NY with Celebrant Jason Easton, officiating.

