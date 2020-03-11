John Beecher

Sept. 15, 1950 — March 8, 2020
FORT EDWARD — John H. Beecher, 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Glens Falls on Sept. 15, 1950 he was the son of the late Kenneth H. and Mary A. (Hurley) Beecher.
He graduated from Fort Edward High School Class of 1969.
After graduation John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1972-1976 reaching the rank of Sergeant.
On June 9, 1978 John married the love of his life Mary Trainor at St. Joseph’s Church married by the Rev. John Mea.
John was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.
He was employed by Fort Edward Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and retired from Great Meadow Correctional Facility in 2012.
John enjoyed camping at his seasonal site in York Beach, Maine and spending time with his grandchildren which he adored.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his granddaughter, Etta Marell; sister, Ruth A. Ellis; brother, Gene Beecher; father-in-law, Robert Trainor; brother-in-law, Jay Yovin.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 41 years, Mary Beecher; daughter, Jennifer Lewis (Michael); son, Joel Beecher (Nicole); grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Lewis, Norah and Cal Beecher; sister, Mary Ellen Yovin; brothers, Michael Beecher (Marie), Edward Beecher (Dorothy), and Mark Beecher; mother-in-law, Alice “Sally” Trainor; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family can call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward a date to be announced.
Memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to Angel Names P.O. Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 and Community Hospice of Saratoga 179 Lawrence St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga County Hospice for their care, compassion and support to John and his family.
To view John’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
