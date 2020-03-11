Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 41 years, Mary Beecher; daughter, Jennifer Lewis (Michael); son, Joel Beecher (Nicole); grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Lewis, Norah and Cal Beecher; sister, Mary Ellen Yovin; brothers, Michael Beecher (Marie), Edward Beecher (Dorothy), and Mark Beecher; mother-in-law, Alice “Sally” Trainor; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family can call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward a date to be announced.

Memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to Angel Names P.O. Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 and Community Hospice of Saratoga 179 Lawrence St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga County Hospice for their care, compassion and support to John and his family.

To view John’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of John Beecher , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- SGF

136 Main Street

South Glens Falls, NY 12803 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- SGF

136 Main Street

South Glens Falls, NY 12803 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.