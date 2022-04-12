John Beckwith
May 6, 1947 - March 22, 2022
GRANVILLE — John Beckwith, age 74, previously of Whitehall, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center following a short illness.
He was born at Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga, NY on May 6, 1947, the son of Spencer and Lillian (Dekalb) Beckwith.
John worked on the family farm and then at Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville for 42 years. He was a longtime resident of Granville.
John enjoyed fixing and talking about cars. He was a hard worker and would delight his sisters with stories. He was generous to people in need and to his neighbors.
He is predeceased by his wife Shirley (Dunster) and his parents. John is survived by a son Kyle Beckwith of Keene, NH; and two grandchildren: Lillian and Gabrial. He is also survived by five siblings: Ann Hilder (Bill) of Whitehall, Jane Wallace of Benson, VT, Sally Balch of Whitehall, Elaine Beckwith of Fair Haven, Ray Beckwith of Whitehall; and his friend Linda; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private and the convenience of the family. Memorial donations made be made in John's memory to the Granville Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
