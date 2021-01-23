June 20, 1934—Jan. 13, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – John “Baracuda Jack” E. Armstrong, 86, of North Street, passed away on January 13, 2021, with his family by his side, at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a short illness. He was born on June 20, 1934, the first born of the late John and Marie (Baldwin) Armstrong.

On July 29, 1956, he married Patricia Stephenson. They shared 24 years of marriage, before her passing on August 9, 1980.

Jack was a record-breaking big game hunter and a trophy winning deep sea fisherman. He loved wildlife and always had a treat on hand for his four-legged friends. Jack’s favorite things were Myers Rum, Cossayuna Lake and the Florida Keys. He will long be remembered for his love of life, friends and a good day of fishing.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert “Bud” and his sisters, Jane Webster and Kathy Packer.