John "Baracuda Jack" E. Armstrong
John "Baracuda Jack" E. Armstrong

John "Baracuda Jack" E. Armstrong

June 20, 1934—Jan. 13, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – John “Baracuda Jack” E. Armstrong, 86, of North Street, passed away on January 13, 2021, with his family by his side, at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a short illness. He was born on June 20, 1934, the first born of the late John and Marie (Baldwin) Armstrong.

On July 29, 1956, he married Patricia Stephenson. They shared 24 years of marriage, before her passing on August 9, 1980.

Jack was a record-breaking big game hunter and a trophy winning deep sea fisherman. He loved wildlife and always had a treat on hand for his four-legged friends. Jack’s favorite things were Myers Rum, Cossayuna Lake and the Florida Keys. He will long be remembered for his love of life, friends and a good day of fishing.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert “Bud” and his sisters, Jane Webster and Kathy Packer.

Survivors include his companion of 40 years, Patricia Laclair, who never swayed when it came to Jack’s needs; his daughters: Jill Collette and her husband, Tom of Cape Canaveral, FL and Julie Stroughton and her companion, Don Welch of Hudson Falls; one son, John III and his wife, Carla of Queensbury; his four legged princess, Penny; his grandchildren: Tricia (Matt), Todd (Karen), Carla (Russ), Eric (Jessica) and Jill (Anthony); and eight great grandchildren, who called him Great Pa. Jack’s words of wisdom to his grandchildren were, “Change is bad and poverty sucks”. He also is survived by his four brothers: Jerry, George, Pete and Tom; his four sisters: Carol, Marie, Sharon and Helen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thanks to his buddies, Eddie Lapan, Bill West, Carey and Dennis Whitney.

The family also wishes to thank Glens Falls Hospital ICU Unit, especially, Kristen Canini.

Dad, enjoy fishing in heaven with Bill and Lester. PEACE

A graveside ceremony will be conducted at Moss Street Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, followed by a celebration of Jack’s life at the Cossayuna Lake Association.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to The Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York NY 10018 or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 200 Bessey Street, 28th floor, New York, NY 10281.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

