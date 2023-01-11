Jan. 22, 1948—Jan. 5, 2023

COSSAYUNA — John B. Sobing, 74, of Cossayuna, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born Jan. 22, 1948 in New York City, he was the son of Louise and Bernard Sobing.

John graduated from Port Richmond HS. He earned an associate degree with honors from Staten Island Community College, BA with honors from Richmond College, and an MS in athletic training/sports medicine from Long Island University also with honors.

After college John worked as a Certified Athletic Trainer/EMT at various colleges and high schools. Eventually John and his brother Mike owned and operated The Fitness and Exercise Center in Greenwich NY from 1990 to 2007 when ill health forced his retirement. He had Multiple Myeloma, a cancer associated with Agent Orange exposure, from his service in Vietnam.

He was a US Army veteran (1968-1971) and served in Pleiku, RVN providing medical care for sentry dogs.

John was an outstanding athlete. He was a wide receiver and played many years in the Staten Island Touch Tackle League. He was also an all-star outfielder and played right field next to his brother Mike who was in center field for many championship softball teams on Staten Island in the 1970s and 80s. He enjoyed watching the NY Jets, Mets and Knicks.

He was fond of a good mocha latte after a motorcycle ride.

John loved his dogs: Lady and Midnight in Staten Island, and Ursa, Zeke, Mega Dog, Duncan, Bobby and Killara, and of course Reggie the cat. They were a great comfort to him during his illness.

His other interests included history, especially Greek and Roman, medicine, military history, bodybuilding, martial arts and Bigfoot.

John married in 1993. He and his wife and dogs enjoyed day hikes often to waterfalls which John loved. They traveled to Florida, Cape Cod, New Jersey and Staten Island to visit friends and family. They also enjoyed weeks in the summer at “The Lake” in NH. He also acquired his dream car, a 1998 Red Corvette.

After John’s illness in 2007 they both retired from their careers. John fought his way through a couple years of illness until 2009 when he received stem cells from his identical twin brother, Mike, for a stem cell transplant.

In 2008 John was also joined by his first Cairn Terrier, Duncan. A second stem cell transplant in 2014 extended his life again, and added another Cairn terrier. John said he wanted a million of them. While enjoying good health, his travel adventures extended to: two trips to OR including Multnomah Falls and 10 falls in Silver Falls State Park, a Caribbean cruise, two river cruises through Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland. A trip to the UK was his favorite. He toured London, the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and the Cotswolds.

The last four years summer months were spent in NH at “The Lake.” John loved the Loons and the Bald Eagles. His biggest thrill was sitting on the porch when mobbing crows caused an immature Eagle to choose to fly through the porch under the roof.

Most importantly John was an outstanding human being who lived his life with courage, integrity, generosity, and compassion for others. He helped many people as an Athletic/EMT in NYC, Long Island and during his tenure at the gym in Greenwich.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at the West Hebron United Methodist Church, 3178 County Route 30, Salem with Rev. Deb Peacock officiating. Facial masks are required while attending the church service.

Interment with military honors will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at https://secure.dav.org/donate OR Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at http://themmrf.org OR your local food pantry/bank.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.