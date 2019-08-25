May 28, 1934 — Aug. 18, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — John Allan Whitaker, of Lake George, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019. He bravely battled metastatic prostate cancer.
John was born in New York City, grew up in the Bronx and moved to Staten Island. He served in the U.S. Navy for eight years during the Korean War and served eight more years in the Reserve. He worked in Trinity Church in Manhattan as the maintenance supervisor, where he met his late wife, Merle DeCastro Whitaker. He left Trinity and was promoted to director of facilities in City Center Theater in New York City.
John and Merle married, and in 1983 had a daughter, Elaine, born in the same hospital as John. In 1994, the family moved to Bolton Landing and bought the Colonial Court Motel. In 2004, they sold the motel and built a beautiful house in Lake George.
In December 2006, John lost the love of his life to metastatic breast cancer and became a loyal donor to cancer research.
John welcomed five grandchildren from 2007-2017. The children will fondly remember how much they loved their PopPop.
In May 2019, John moved to Knoxville, Tennessee to be with family. The time was short, but it is something the family will always treasure.
He is survived by his daughter, Elaine Lavasseur; son-in-law, Jarrett Lavasseur; and five grandchildren, Evan (12), Riley (10), Noah (7), Paxton (5) and Sadie (1).
John was cremated and will be taken home to New York in September for a ceremony with military honors and interment at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
John was a funny, kind, helpful, generous and deeply warm-hearted man. Regardless of how he was doing himself, his motto was “be happy,” and he took care to always remind those important to him. He is dearly loved and sorely missed.
