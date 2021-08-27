May 19, 1925—April 12, 2021
ALBANY — John Alden Beals loved Lake George. He lived most of his life along its shores. He was a skilled and avid sailor. He was a renowned iceboat designer, builder and racer. At one point he held the world speed record for iceboats. Boats such as those Beals built would routinely travel at speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour, with speed records reaching 140 miles per hour. An eighteen-foot Yankee Class Iceboat designed and built by John is on display at Adirondack Museum in Blue Mountain Lake. He died on April 12, 2021.
Scrubby, as he was known to his good friends, got the nickname when his mother observed he was “like a scrub pine, short and sturdy” in his youth. He was born May 19, 1925 in Warrick, RI to his parents Phyllis E. Beals and Granville Ames Beals.
John attended Skidmore College, in the first class that included men. He graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Throughout his college years he was a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, receiving certification as an Aviation Metalsmith. He later went on to serve in the U.S. Navy, leaving military service in 1959.
John spent most of his business career in the paper industry, where he was known at virtually every paper mill in the Northeast. His invention of a specialized valve used in the manufacture of paper was one of the highlights of his career.
John is survived by his five children: Phyllis Elizabeth Beals, Barbara Louise Beals, Lydia Ellen Beals (High), Granville Ames Beals, and his youngest, Bruce Alden Beals. Also surviving is the mother of his children Emily Beals.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.