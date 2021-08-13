May 5, 1935—Aug. 11, 2021
QUEENSBURY — John A. Winslow, 86, of Montray Rd., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021 at his home.
Born on May 5, 1935 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Ella and Alfred Winslow. He was a graduate of Corinth High School and proudly served three years in Untied States Army and was honorably discharged in 1959.
John owned and operated businesses in Corinth for over 30 years including J.A. Heating Oil and J.A. Winslow Excavating Contractor. His favorite hobby and side business was developing real estate. During his working years, he made over 90 sales consisting of houses, camps, building lots and lot-set-up for mobile homes.
He was a past member of the Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department and served on the board of Fire Commissioners. He was a 33-year member of the Hadley Luzerne Lions Club and a 30-year member of Robinwood Camp at Long Lake.
John enjoyed spring trout fishing in many Adirondack ponds. He also enjoyed taking care of his yard at home and at camp. In 2008 he purchased an older camp on Lake Abanakee, Indian Lake. Over the next four years John and his wife, Laura remodeled the camp into a larger and more modern camp which was good for large family gatherings.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Robert Winslow; his former wife and mother of his daughters, Alice Winslow.
Survivors include his wife, Laura (DeMarsh) Winslow; two daughters: Elaine Winslow of Lake Luzerne, Catherine (Tony) Sim of Ballston Lake; two step-sons: Todd (Pauline) DeMarsh of Lake Luzerne, Wade (Leslie) DeMarsh of Glens Falls; one grandson, Owen Sim; one granddaughter, Chloe Sim; four step-granddaughters: Mindell Vanderwarker, Caitlin (Glen) Vroman, Erin (Teddy) DeMarsh, Joanna (Willy) DeMarsh; one step-grandson, Tanner DeMarsh; one niece; and several great-grandchildren.
Friends may call Saturday from 12:30–2:30 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
Contributions in John’s memory may be directed to the charity of one’s choice.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
