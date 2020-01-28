Feb. 12, 1960 — Jan. 26, 2020

QUEENSBURY — John A. Winslow, Jr., 59, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Born in Glens Falls, on Feb. 12, 1960, he was the son of the late John A. and Joan Ann (Hart) Winslow Sr.

John was a printer by trade, working at Web Graphics, Finch Pruyn Company and Warren County. John was especially fond of the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish and ice fish, most often with his Dad. Some of his happiest days were weekends spent at hunting camp with family and friends.

John always grew a garden with the best tomatoes and enjoyed making homemade pickles and venison jerky. He was proud to share them with family and friends.

John will sadly miss spending time with his white lab, Jack.

John was predeceased by his father, John A. Winslow Sr.; his mother, Joan Ann (Hart) Winslow Tomasek; and stepfather, S. Arnold Tomasek; paternal grandparents, Franklin A. and Dorothy (Rondeau) Winslow; maternal grandparents, Albert J. and Agnes (Corrigan) Hart.