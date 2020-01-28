Feb. 12, 1960 — Jan. 26, 2020
QUEENSBURY — John A. Winslow, Jr., 59, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Born in Glens Falls, on Feb. 12, 1960, he was the son of the late John A. and Joan Ann (Hart) Winslow Sr.
John was a printer by trade, working at Web Graphics, Finch Pruyn Company and Warren County. John was especially fond of the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish and ice fish, most often with his Dad. Some of his happiest days were weekends spent at hunting camp with family and friends.
John always grew a garden with the best tomatoes and enjoyed making homemade pickles and venison jerky. He was proud to share them with family and friends.
John will sadly miss spending time with his white lab, Jack.
John was predeceased by his father, John A. Winslow Sr.; his mother, Joan Ann (Hart) Winslow Tomasek; and stepfather, S. Arnold Tomasek; paternal grandparents, Franklin A. and Dorothy (Rondeau) Winslow; maternal grandparents, Albert J. and Agnes (Corrigan) Hart.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jessica LeBlanc and Kara Winslow both of Queensbury; brother, Joseph (Laura) Winslow of E. Falmouth, Massachusetts; sister, Mary Ellen (John) DeSantis of Queensbury; nephew, Tony DeSantis (Samantha Sennett) of Glens Falls; nephew, Nick DeSantis of Burlington, Vermont; niece, Rebecca (Watson) Michel of Cotuit, Massachusetts; nephew, Eric Winslow of Boston, Massachusetts; nephew, Ben Winslow of Cambridge, Massachusetts; step-mother, Linda Winslow of Queensbury; stepsister, Lisa Hammond (Coley O'Connell) of Winchester, Virginia; stepsister, Amy Hammond of Queensbury; stepsister, Terri Parker of Queensbury; special aunt, Alberta “Pete” Sweet of South Glens Falls; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.
Burial will immediately follow at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 in John's memory.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
