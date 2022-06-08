Johanna Mary Parsons

Oct. 28, 1942—April 30, 2022

CLERMONT, FL — Johanna Mary Jennings Parsons went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Johanna was born in Tupper Lake, NY, on October 28, 1942. She was preceded in her death by her husband of 38 years, Monty Parsons; also preceding her in her death were her parents, Arthur and Frances Jennings; her sister, Claire; and her niece, Johanna.

Johanna lived in Long Lake, NY, before moving to Albany to attend Albany Business College. Upon graduation she resided in Glens Falls. Johanna and her family moved to South Florida in 1976, but she always considered the Adirondacks her home. Johanna worked as a bookkeeper before becoming a pharmacy technician. She worked for Publix Supermarkets for over 25 years. In her spare time Johanna loved to read, travel, go on long walks, and work on family genealogy projects. She also volunteered with the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County. Johanna was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church.

Johanna is survived by her daughter, Sarah Green and her husband, Patrick; her daughter, Katie Freshwater and her husband, Mark; her son, Paul Parsons and his wife, Tina; She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ashley (Joey), Miranda (Drew), Andrew, Cody, Elijah, Morgan, Alexandra, and Madison; and her great-granddaughters: Lilly and Penny; She is also survived by her sister, Margaret; her brothers: Stephen (Jackie) and Jim (Virginia); She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who mourn her loss.

A funeral Mass to celebrate Johanna will be held on Saturday, June 11, at 11:00 a.m. in Long Lake, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church. The address is 1188 Main St. Long Lake, NY 12847.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Johanna’s honor to The Adirondack Museum in Blue Mountain Lake.