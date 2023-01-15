March 22, 1936—Dec. 21, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Johanna H. Moon of Lake George passed away peacefully at age 86 with family at her side on Dec. 21, 2022 in Glens Hospital after a yearlong struggle with the effects of strokes and pulmonary issues.

Johanna was born on March 22, 1936 in Glens Falls to parents Allen and Louise (Beatty) Huot. She attended Hudson Falls High School, graduating in 1953.

After graduation, she worked at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in South Glens Falls. She married her high school sweetheart George H. Moon in April 1954. With the arrival of children, Johanna then devoted her entire adult life to motherhood and raising her seven children, as well as giving care and support to several grandchildren. She enjoyed playing the piano and had a particular passion for sewing.

Johanna was predeceased by her parents, Allen and Louise Huot, her husband, George, and son, Thomas.

She is survived by her sister, Katherine Fillion of Clinton, CT; sons: Dennis (Elizabeth) of Portage, MI, Allen (Sandy) of Oklahoma City, OK, George (Diane) of East Syracuse, NY and Christopher of Lake George, NY; daughters: Judith of Lake George, NY and Johanna (Alex) Hall of Queensbury, NY; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service this spring at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Johanna’s name to the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, 1109 Ridge Road, Queensbury NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com.