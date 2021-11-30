Aug. 25, 1971—Nov. 24, 2021
GANSEVOORT — JoEllen “Joey” Thompson, 50, passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2021, with her loving family by her side at St. Peter’s Hospital due to complications following surgery. Born in Glens Falls on August 25, 1971, she was the daughter of James Maloney and Judith Maloney of South Glens Falls.
Joey graduated from South Glens Falls Sr. High School in 1989. She went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse following graduation.
Joey was a loving and devoted mother to her three boys and grandmother of her grandson. She would give and do anything for anyone, always willing to give a hand to help another. Regardless of what was going on, Joey always had a smile that would light up the room. Her smile, laugh and infectious personality will be missed by all. To know her was to love her. She loved spending time with her boys and her grandson. They loved the outdoors fishing, camping, hiking, relaxing sharing laughs, stories, and memories by a fire. She looked forward to long car rides with her boys. Joey was an avid hockey fan growing up, collecting sticks and jerseys and loved bringing Owen to the games. Her grandson Owen “Bubby” was the sparkle in her eyes and joy to her life. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all that knew her.
Predeceased by her grandparents, Edward and Thelma Pronto and William and Gladys Maloney; her mother’s companion Harry Coonradt.
Those left to cherish her memories are her sons: Alexander Bovair, Joseph Bovair and Logan Brayman fiance (Angel); grandson, Owen Bovair; grandpup Bailey; father, James Maloney and wife, Garnet; mother, Judith Maloney; sisters: Jacquelyn Beaty husband, Don Beaty, Jessica McKenzie-O’Donnell husband, Brian O’Donnell; nieces and nephews: Katelyn Michael fiance John Gray, Jenelle Graham, Tyler Beaty fiance Logan, Jenna McKenzie and grandnieces and grandnephews: Harper, Maverick, Johnny, and Maclin.
Family and friends may call Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. with a service at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
The family would like to thank all of Joey’s friends that have been there for her and the ICU nurses and staff at St. Peter’s Hospital for the support provided during this hard time.
Online condolences can be made at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
