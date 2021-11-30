JoEllen "Joey" Thompson

Joey was a loving and devoted mother to her three boys and grandmother of her grandson. She would give and do anything for anyone, always willing to give a hand to help another. Regardless of what was going on, Joey always had a smile that would light up the room. Her smile, laugh and infectious personality will be missed by all. To know her was to love her. She loved spending time with her boys and her grandson. They loved the outdoors fishing, camping, hiking, relaxing sharing laughs, stories, and memories by a fire. She looked forward to long car rides with her boys. Joey was an avid hockey fan growing up, collecting sticks and jerseys and loved bringing Owen to the games. Her grandson Owen “Bubby” was the sparkle in her eyes and joy to her life. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all that knew her.