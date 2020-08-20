Sept. 11, 1965 — Aug. 18, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Joel Piper, 54, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Glens Falls on Sept. 11, 1965 he was the son of the late Anson and Gwen (Shields) Piper.

Joel was raised in Hudson Falls and graduated from a private school in Stowe, Vermont.

On Jan. 24, 1994, Joel married the love of his life, Annette DeAngelo in Lake George.

He was a chef at many restaurants in the area. Joel was extremely creative and enjoyed golfing, painting, making jewelry, feeding the fish, being on the water, and spending time with his grandkids.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Annette Piper; children, Stephen Nallie, Angela Nallie, and Marisa Nallie; grandchildren, Aaron Sweenor and Harper Ordway; siblings, Donald Piper (Tammy), Chad Piper (Amy), Amy McKee (John), Jonathan Piper (Wendi), and AJ Piper (Sarah); along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A gathering at Glen Lake will be held at a later date.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.