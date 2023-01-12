Joel M. Nolin

Feb. 26, 1936—Jan. 10, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Joel M. Nolin, 86, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born February 26, 1936, in Hudson Falls, NY, he was the son of Marcel and Grace (Grant) Nolin.

Joel grew up in Hudson Falls, where as a young man he was known for his speedskating prowess. While serving his Country in the Korean conflict, his love for heavy equipment and trucks was born.

When he came home, he married, started a family, and began a career with Sandy Hill Iron and Brass that would last for more than 30 years. Later, Joel remarried and added another daughter and two stepsons. He became very involved in his stepson’s athletic endeavors, serving as little league coach and football equipment manager.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife of 52 years Janice and hanging out at McDonalds with the coffee crew. He was very meticulous about his lawn in the summer and his driveway in the winter. When a snowflake hit the driveway, it was quickly removed. When a blade of grass grew half an inch, it was cut.

He was very close to his daughter’s dog Daisy, who used to spend a lot of time sitting on his lap. Joel enjoyed spending evenings at Derby Park with his brother Dick watching the hometown Greenjackets play football.

After retiring, Joel enjoyed being in his brother Bill’s boat fishing on the Hudson River. But he was happiest in the seat of 18-wheeler, heading down an open highway, a cup of coffee in the cup holder and CB mic in his hand.

In addition to his parents, Joel was predeceased by a brother, William Nolin, his son, Thomas D. Fitzgerald, Jr. and grandson, Thomas D. Fitzgerald III.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janice (Simonetta) Nolin; his children: Janet Nolin of South Glens Falls, Sherri Hudson of NC and Robert Fitzgerald (Pam) of South Glens Falls; his grandchildren: Kylie Bernard of Buchanon, Tauri Fitzgerald of Buchanon, Rachel Fitzgerald of Brewerton, Eric Fitzgerald of South Glens Falls, Michelle Campbell of NC and Cory Hudson of NC; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Nolin of FL; a sister, Barbara VanAernum; a daughter-in-law, Lisa FItzgerald; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a special grand-dog, Daisy.

Visitation will take place Friday, January 13, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with the Rev. Penny Brink, officiating.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place Monday, January 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, with the Rev. Desmond Rossi, officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff on G-Wing at Fort Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., First Floor, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.