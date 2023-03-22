BIDDEFORD, ME — Jodi Renee Veeder, of Biddeford, ME, passed away on March 8, 2023, at the age of 36, in Naubinway, MI, where she was working as a traveling occupational therapist.

She is survived by her father Charles R. Veeder of Middle Grove; a sister, Katie (Ian) Smith of Clifton Park; and two nieces: Eva and Cora Smith. She is predeceased by her mother, Yvonne Marie Veeder.

Jodi grew up in Delmar, graduating with honors from Bethlehem Central High School. She also graduated with honors, earning her bachelor of fine arts (BFA) degree from Alfred University School of Art and Design. Several years later, she received a master’s degree with honors from College of New England in occupational therapy.

After working locally at Sunnyview Hospital and Visiting Nurses of Schenectady, Jodi moved to Portland, ME, where she worked at Cedars Assisted Living and Maine Medical Center. A passion for travel prompted her to become a contracted traveling occupational therapist, working stints in Washington State, Oregon, Alaska, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Kansas, Michigan, New York, and Maine.

Jodi loved and often returned to the Maine coast, whose beauty she loved to paint and photograph. A track runner in high school, she loved jogging, hiking, kayaking, backpacking, and camping, and she was particularly fond of Maine’s Arcadia National Park.

A celebration of Jodi’s life is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Middle Grove United Methodist Church, 429 Middle Grove Road at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to: Middle Grove UMC Memorial Fund for Jodi Veeder, PO Box 28, Middle Grove, NY 12850.

Alternatively, you may copy and paste the online link below: select Memorial/Community Fund from drop down menu: https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/2820567. In Notes Enter: Jodi Veeder Memorial funds will be donated to Captain Community Human Services of Clifton Park, an organization that supplies services for emergency assistance, homelessness, emergency food pantry, senior services, and homeless youth within Saratoga County.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Jodi’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.