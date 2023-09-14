March 17, 1958—June 18, 2023

FORT ANN—Jodi M. Weiner, age 65, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at her home in Fort Ann with her family by her side.

She was born on March 17, 1958 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Harry Weiner and Shirley Avidon Weiner.

Jodi was a Comedian for many years. She had a knack for drawing the audience in from the start, engaging their emotions, and throwing in a plot twist or two to add a surprise. She was loved and adored by so many. She loved the color red, cooking, watching movies, and fast cars. But her greatest joy was time spent with her dogs.

Jodi is survived by her husband, Vincent Markowski of 26 years; stepdaughter, Ashley Taylor Markowski; sisters, Anna Weiner (Gene), Adrian Weiner (Stanley Firestein); sister -in-law, Donna Markowski and many friends who will miss her gracious spirit.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Robert Markowski.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, New York.

A celebration of life will be held at Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 following the calling hours at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her Gofundme at https://gofund.me/251d5d33. To see David Blow’s Tribute of Jodi published in the Post Star Paper go to: https://poststar.com/jodi-weiner-laughed-until-she-couldn-t/article_0af1ec60-16c9-11ee-8d10-fba01f62d987.html . For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com