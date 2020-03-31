March 28, 2020
SCHENECTADY — Joanne Ruscio, 84, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Joanne was born and raised in Amsterdam, New York. She was the daughter of the late Margaret (Cenzano) and Carl Desimone.
Joanne married her high school sweetheart, Peter Ruscio, on May 23, 1954.
Joanne was a communicant of St. Luke’s Church in Schenectady.
The centers of Joanne’s world were her children, grandchildren and her dogs.
Besides her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Peter V. Ruscio.
She is survived by her five sons, Timothy M. Ruscio (Christine), Peter A. Ruscio, Brian L. Ruscio, Kevin C. Ruscio and Christopher L. Ruscio (Charlene); and by her many grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus public guidelines, funeral services are restricted to family only. A visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A service will follow, beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Johnstown.
Arrangements are by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Service.
To share condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
