{{featured_button_text}}
Joanne Pratt

WARRENSBURG and ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Joanne “Joey” Pratt, 90, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on the Schroon River, with her family by her side. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Pratt; sons, Gary and Greg Pratt; grandchildren, Michelle Gray (Darren Van Aken), Tim Meyers, Nathan (Teresa) Pratt, Sean (Elizabeth) Pratt, Sandy (Doug) Beyel, Tiffiney (Ed) Bean, Tracee (Matthew) Pendell, Elizabeth (Jim) Keeley, Katie (Paul) Shinn and Jason (Rayne) Pratt; and 35 great grandchildren. Joey was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Beecher Murry Pratt; her twin children, Jeffrey and Jayne Pratt; and grandson, Christopher Jeffrey Meyers.

Joey, the daughter of Andrew Sr. and Anne Sallans, was raised in Warrensburg. Growing up, she was always seen about town on her horse, “Trooper.” She attended SUNY Plattsburgh, married her high school sweetheart, Murry Pratt, after he returned from World War II, serving as a Marine in Okinawa, and together they raised five children. Joey retired as deputy supervisor for the Town of Warrensburg after 26 years of dedicated service to the people of the town she loved. She was also a Cub Scout den mother, a homeroom mom, district committee woman for the Republican Party and volunteer for the Board of Elections. After retirement, she and Murry enjoyed their home in Zephyrhills, Florida, playing golf and riding their Honda Goldwing motorcycle. She is best described by her son Gary as a lady with a lot of grit, whether it was hanging clothes out on a line in 20 below weather or making potato stew taste wonderful during tough times. It didn't matter what she was faced with, she always kept going and didn't complain. She was a wonderful mom and wife.

There will be a combined graveside service at the Warrensburg Cemetery for Joey and Murry which will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to support our military veterans through either the Gary Sinise Foundation at GarySiniseFoundation.Org or to Folds of Honor at FoldsofHonor.Org.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joanne Pratt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments