Joanne McGhie

June 23, 1943—Sept. 27, 2022
I am devastated to say that on Sept. 27, 2022, Joanne (Blanchard) McGhie passed away. She had a massive stroke that was too much for her to overcome.
Joanne was an avid quilter with many friends in Pine Needles and Northern Lights.
She was also a supporter of the effort to protect Schroon Lake, serving on the East Shore Schroon Lake Association’s Board for many years.
Joanne leaves behind a loving husband Bill; two daughters: Kimberly Anne McGhie and Bonnie McGhie Allen and her husband, Jim; three grandchildren: Cedar Allen, Sage Allen and Tyler Gordon.
Her body was sent to Albany Medical for research so there will be no funeral. We will have a memorial in the spring when perhaps I can talk.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Helpers Fund, 6318B Main Street, P.O. Box 691, Chestertown, NY 12817.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.