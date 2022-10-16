Joanne McGhie

June 23, 1943—Sept. 27, 2022

I am devastated to say that on Sept. 27, 2022, Joanne (Blanchard) McGhie passed away. She had a massive stroke that was too much for her to overcome.

Joanne was an avid quilter with many friends in Pine Needles and Northern Lights.

She was also a supporter of the effort to protect Schroon Lake, serving on the East Shore Schroon Lake Association’s Board for many years.

Joanne leaves behind a loving husband Bill; two daughters: Kimberly Anne McGhie and Bonnie McGhie Allen and her husband, Jim; three grandchildren: Cedar Allen, Sage Allen and Tyler Gordon.

Her body was sent to Albany Medical for research so there will be no funeral. We will have a memorial in the spring when perhaps I can talk.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Helpers Fund, 6318B Main Street, P.O. Box 691, Chestertown, NY 12817.