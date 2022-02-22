May 3, 1932—Feb. 19, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Joanne M. Moffitt, 89, of Harrison Avenue, in Hudson Falls, went to be with her husband, daughter and son on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 3, 1932 in Lawrence, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenie (Houle) Cadotte.

Joanne married James Moffitt on May 7, 1950 in North Creek. He passed away on June 7, 1992, after 43 years of marriage.

For over 25 years, she worked as a waitress at JeRay’s Restaurant in Queensbury. Joanne also worked at the former Pudgy’s Pub in Hudson Falls. She loved her job and made wonderful friends with those she worked with and those people she served.

Joanne was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. She also was a member of the Hudson Falls Business and Professional Women’s Club “BPW,” where she was president at one time. Joanne was very proud to have been recognized as Woman of the Year for BPW.

She loved to travel. For many years, Joanne enjoyed camping and traveling in her motor home to Maine with her husband, James, and following his death with Edward Porter, until his death. Prior to his death, she enjoyed camping and traveling every winter to her Florida home with her friend, Ernest Jennings, to visit her sisters and Florida friends.

Joanne was all about her family, as they were the center of her life. She treasured every moment sharing stories, laughter and hugs. Joanne was lovingly known as “Nana” to everyone.

Besides her parents and husband, Joanne was predeceased by her son, Michael Moffitt, her daughter, Cathy Benway, and her great-grandson, Spencer.

Survivors include her children: Steven Moffit and his wife, Connie of Diamond Point and Gary Moffitt and his wife, Patricia of Westminster, MD; her daughter-in-law, Joan Yost-Moffitt of NJ; her son-in-law, Patrick Benway; her grandchildren: James Moffit and his wife, Kelsie of NJ, Ryan Benway and his partner, Chris Batkay of Hudson Falls, Andrea Benway of Hudson Falls, Justin Moffitt and his wife, Alex of Dallas, TX and Amanda Moffitt and her partner, Louis Ahola of Albany; her great-grandchildren: Justice Harris, Liberty, Serenity and Foster, all of Hudson Falls; her siblings: Claire Parker, Rita Demers, Lorraine Connor, Gloria Quinlan and her husband, Bob and Alfred Cadotte and his wife, Fran; and several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family at the funeral home.

The Rite of Committal will be conducted in the spring at Fort Ann Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 959 Route 9, Mount Royal Plaza, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.