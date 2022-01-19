Joanne "Joey" Smith

April 9, 1932 - Jan. 12, 2022

Joanne was born to Kenneth and Cecile Richardson in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she was raised with her sister Cathy. She met the love of her life, Ken Smith, while they both worked at Maid Rite, a drive-in burger joint that had a chain of restaurants across the Midwest.

She and Ken had three boys, Mike, Steve, and Larry, who they raised to be men of honesty, integrity, and responsibility. She filled their lives with the small and lasting touches of home-cooked meals, appreciation of their school and artwork, and a thousand details that spoke the language of love. She lived to make every house she lived in a home, and found ways to make the furnishings and artful accessories reflect the goodness and light everyone saw in her.

She was an old-fashioned stay at home mom in Coon Rapids, MN, who put her own aspirations aside until her sons were settled in school. She helped Ken with the secretarial side of his realty and life insurance business, then took a job as the administrative assistant for the dean of students at a local community college.

When Ken took a job with Pillsbury in Rouses Point in the northeastern corner of NY state, Joanne put her all into helping the family make the transition to a new life. The house they purchased in Rouses Point became a blank canvas for their vision of what a home should look like. New light fixtures, new storm windows and doors, a sliding door with a deck outside, new carpet, wallpaper and paint to create a distinct mood in each room, antiques and curios and new furniture carefully mixed with the eye of an interior designer: mom was the driving force behind many of the home improvements there.

Good times with family and good friends were special for Ken and Joey. Quality time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren created memories for them that will last a lifetime. There were countless parties and sing-alongs, birthday cakes and candles and ice cream, celebrations to mark life's joyous passages, and tears to sound the sad notes of loss. Once her family was raised, educated, and gainfully employed, Joey had more time and energy to devote to her artwork and her crafty side. Homemade Christmas ornaments, crafts brightly painted to be sold at church fairs, paintings of nature's beauty, and a wall mural to celebrate the births of her grandchildren were all expressions of the creativity within her. The poetry she wrote marked life's passages and gave voice to the emotions that ran so deep.

Ken's retirement opened another chapter in their lives, a time when they were free to travel, to explore the country from coast to coast, and to spend winters on the Gulf Coast in sunny Florida. Flea markets, auctions and antique stores became points of interest as they built their collections of curios. A rented condo on the beach every winter for many years gave them an opportunity to collect new friends

Joanne was predeceased by her parents, Ken and Cecile, and by her husband, Ken.

She is survived by her sister, Cathy, her three sons: Mike (and Moe), Steve (and Betty) and Larry (and Donna). Also by her beloved grandchildren: Kristy and her son, Marcus; Mandy (and Mike) and her sons: Kenzo and Hiro; Ruth (and Chris) and their sons Lucas and Henry; Brian (and Nicole) and their children Sarah, Katie, and Kyle; Jess and her son Kieran; Nate (and Jen) and their children Ethan, Jaiden, Lauren and Maverick; and Hilairy (and Nick). Also by Cathy's children John (and Mary), Jan, and Tom (and Marie) and their families.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the many people who took such wonderful care of mom in her final years, including the caring staff at Pine Harbor Assisted Living and the compassionate workers at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Due to the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, arrangements for services and gatherings in Joanne's memory will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choosing in Joanne's name would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.