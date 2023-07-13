May 18, 1962—July 2, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Joanne “Jo” Wood, 61, of Fort Edward, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital after a long battle with lymphedema.

She was a true warrior and her positivity throughout her health challenges was amazing. Her ability to smile and keep a positive outlook during the most difficult times will remain with her family. She was, truly, an inspiration and always had a kind word no matter the situation.

Born on May 18, 1962, in Glens Falls, she was a lifelong area resident and daughter of Mary (Martin) Keech and the late Donald Keech. Jo was a 1980 graduate of Argyle High School where she was involved with the FFA.

On Aug. 11, 1990, she married the love of her life, Byron Wood, at the VFW in West Glens Falls and they have enjoyed nearly 33 years of marriage together.

Jo worked for 27 years at CWI in Queensbury until health issues forced her to leave doing what she loved. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 574 in Hudson Falls and served many roles in the local, county, and state levels.

Jo was also a wedding coordinator where she could show her creative side and help make a couple’s special day memorable. For four years, she was a Girl Scout mom. She had a terrific personality and was always there to help anybody and everybody and could do just about anything she set her mind to.

Jo enjoyed camping at Fish Creek and Rollins Pond as well as crocheting and sharing 80’s hits with her family whether they liked it or not. Jo enjoyed traveling while she was well with her favorite trips being to Maine, Boston, Florida, North Carolina, and Cape Cod. She was also an avid bingo player and made many friends there. She also enjoyed collecting anything made by Thomas Kinkaid and carousel horses. But most of all, she was a very proud Mema to the light of her life, her grandson, Owen.

In addition to her father, Donald Keech; she is predeceased by a brother, Toby Keech; her father and mother in-law, Ken and Joyce Wood; her brothers-in-law:, John and Robert Wood; two very special aunts: TeeTee and Theresa; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Byron Wood of Fort Edward; a daughter, Jaime Wood and her fiance, Justin Porter of Fort Edward; her grandson and the light of her life, Owen Clark; her mother, Mary Keech of Argyle; brothers-in-law: Todd and Tim Wood; her honorary brother, David Regner and his wife, Ginny; her godson, Brian Regner; her nieces: Victoria Averill, Brittany Wood and Cassandra Wilkins; her nephew, Kenny Wood; a special aunt, Dorothy Jones; two very special cousins: Kim Keech and Thelma Young; as well as numerous other cousins that were all very important to her.

Calling hours took place on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad as well as the doctors and nurses at the Towers in Glens Falls Hospital for the special care given to Jo throughout this difficult time.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to The American Legion, Post 574 Auxiliary, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, 75 Schuyler St., Fort Edward, NY 12828, or to the Fort Edward Fire Department, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.com.