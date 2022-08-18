June 5, 1952—Aug. 13, 2022

PAWLET, VT — Joanne G. Waite, 70, a resident of Pawlet, VT passed away on August 13, 2022 following a brief illness. She was born in Granville, NY on June 5, 1952 to the late Nellie E. Towslee and Clyde K. Greene.

Joanne grew up in Danby, VT and attended local elementary schools. She graduated from Granville Central High School in the Class of 1970. After graduation, she took a job at Andrus Insurance before getting married.

She married Gary Waite on October 10, 1970 in Pawlet, VT. They spent the first few years of their marriage in California, where Gary was stationed in the United States Navy. They moved back to Vermont after his enlistment, and moved into their family home in 1986.

She spent her career taking care of her family and managing the house. Joanne was also a substitute mail carrier for many years for the Town of Pawlet.

Joanne was a jack-of-all-trades. She loved to be crafty and was very skillful at rug hooking, knitting, cross stitch and watercolor painting. There was nothing that she couldn’t do. She was also an incredible baker.

Joanne is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, Gary Waite; and her two children: Kristi Rebecca Waite (Mike Martelle), of Granville, NY and Ryan Shane Waite (Theresa Burns), of Crown Point, NY; her grandchildren: Mitchell Brown (Crysta), Corrine Penor (Jordon), Adrienne Printy (Alex Gilmore), Brendan Printy, Natasha Malone (Ross) and Gavin Waite; three great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Stephen and Evelyn Malone; her siblings: Esther Sheldon (Ralph ‘’Goober’’), of Pawlet, VT, Roy Greene (June), of Danby, VT, Heather Hinckley (Howard), of Mendon, VT and Heidi Yialiades (Stephen), of Randolph, VT. Joanne is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, and her mother and father-in-law, Edna ‘’Sis’’ Wade and Arnold ‘’Jim’’ Waite.

Friends and family may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 385 Bonnet St., Manchester Center, VT 05255 on Aug. 24, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Celebration of Joanne’s Life will be held on Aug. 25, 2022 at the Pawlet Fire House from 11 a.m. on. Friends and family are invited to bring a dish to share.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions in honor of Joanne G. Waite may be made to the Pawlet Fire Department or the Granville Rescue Squad, through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201 Guestbook condolences may be made online at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.