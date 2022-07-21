Aug. 31, 1947—July 18, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Joanne E. Lanzisero, 74, a resident of Queensbury, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness with her husband by her side.

She was born on Aug. 31, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Boggio) Migliacco.

Joanne retired from the New York City Police Department as a Sr. Police Administrator Aide. Following her retirement, she worked as a medical transcriptionist and beautician.

She loved the outdoors especially going on motorcycle rides with her husband, hiking and snowmobiling.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, William Lanzisero of Queensbury; her children: Denise Vecchione (Dominick) of NJ, Jennifer Tasch of NC, William Lanzisero (Dara) of Long Island and Peter Lanzisero (Lindsey) of KS; her grandchildren: Ashley, Dylan, Dominick, Jr., Nina, Carmine, Rocco; and one great-granddaughter, Mia Bella.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will take place 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

Calling hours are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

In Joanne’s memory, memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

