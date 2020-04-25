× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

July 21, 1935 — April 23, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Joanne Bernadette Williams, 84, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home with her loving husband by her side.

Born on July 21, 1935, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Daisy (Benware) Reese.

Joanne graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1953.

On Oct. 5, 1957, Joanne married the love of life, Leo Williams at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

For many years she worked for Fort Edward Public School as a teacher’s aide. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Morrissey No. 1477.

Joanne enjoyed cooking, antiquing, reading, gardening, bird watching, having back yard parties, and going to Maine. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren at sporting events.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her sons, Michael and Mark Williams; and her brother, Vincent Benware.