July 21, 1935 — April 23, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Joanne Bernadette Williams, 84, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home with her loving husband by her side.
Born on July 21, 1935, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Daisy (Benware) Reese.
Joanne graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1953.
On Oct. 5, 1957, Joanne married the love of life, Leo Williams at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.
For many years she worked for Fort Edward Public School as a teacher’s aide. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Morrissey No. 1477.
Joanne enjoyed cooking, antiquing, reading, gardening, bird watching, having back yard parties, and going to Maine. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren at sporting events.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her sons, Michael and Mark Williams; and her brother, Vincent Benware.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, Leo; her son, Peter Williams and his wife, Nancy; her daughter-in-law, Lynne Williams; her daughters, Nancy Williams-Derway, Diane Cook and her husband, Andrew, and Kathleen Williams; her grandchildren, Ashley Burke (Patrick), Andrew Williams, Thomas and Maggie Williams, Julia and Sarah Derway, and Jessica Cook; her great-grandchildren, William, Colin and Maeve Burke; her siblings, Thomas Reese, Priscilla Suprise (Cordy), Jack Reese (Mary Ellen), Nancy Monsour (Theodore), Ed Reese (Rae); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the recent Pandemic there will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations in Joanne’s memory can be made to Fort Edward Free Library Assoc., 23 East St., Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Joanne’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
