Sept. 16, 1921—Dec. 1, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Joanna K. Marine, also known to all those who knew and loved her as Josie or Gog, formerly of Martindale Avenue, died December 1, 2021, after a rich full life.

Born on September 16, 1921, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Doyle) Keays.

Joanna was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

On May 4, 1940, Joanna Keays married Herman Marine in Hudson Falls. They were married 49 years when he died on March 31, 1989.

Over her life, she has worked for several area insurance agencies, including Hughes Insurance and Behan Insurance Co.

Joanna was a lifetime Communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls, where she served as a leader in the Catholic Daughters of America for many years. She also proudly served the church as a Eucharistic Minister. For several years, Joanna was very involved in the New York State Insurance Women.

She loved traveling. Joanna went to England, Ireland, Prince Edward Island, Hawaii, Jamaica, and Maine. She made multiple trips to Old Orchard Beach with her friend, Pat Lamb, where they enjoyed flying kites on the beach. In Jamaica, she rode donkeys with her friend, Marie Philo. She also enjoyed reading books and going shopping with her friend, Muriel Newton.

After her retirement, she worked for a short time with her friend, Jane Edgerly, at Jane’s Sewing Shop in Hudson Falls. Throughout her life she was an avid reader, a wonderful cook and a generous giver to her favorite charities, Covenant House, and Paralyzed Veterans, for many years. Joanna hosted all the holidays at her home. She enjoyed the company of her family and friends and the wonderful memories made. Joanna recently celebrated her 100th birthday at The Pines of Glens Falls.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, William Keays and James Keays and her cousin, whom she raised as a sister, Harriot Hogan.

Survivors include a son, Peter (Ann) Marine of Hudson Falls; a daughter, Kathleen Flanagan of Hudson Falls; grandchildren: Beth (KJ) Donohue of Hudson Falls, William (Heidi) Marine of South Glens Falls, Mark Marine of Denver, NC, Susan (Ben) Bishop of Hudson Falls, John (Kylie) Marine of Ballston Spa, Robert (Megan) Flanagan of Bend, OR and Adam Flanagan of Hudson Falls. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Keven Donohue, Dennis Donohue, Michael Marine, Joseph Marine, Jack Marine, Nicholas Marine, Vincent Marine, Amelia Marine, Violet Marine, Sophie Flanagan, and Dax Flanagan; and one great-great-grandchild, Sienna Donohue. Also surviving her are Holly Cole of Sabael, NY and Pamela Forde of San Diego, CA, both considered her as their second mother; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may call Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., at St. Mary’s/ St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, 1:00 p.m., following calling, at the church.

The Rite of Committal will follow the Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Joanna would like to send a special thank you to Bob Flanagan of Queensbury for all the help in the recent years with fixing everything around the house. Also, she would like to thank Dr. Flanagan, Dr. France, and Courtney Diamond, PA and all the nurses and CNAs at The Pines of Glens Falls for the care she received.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Covenant House, 461 Eighth Ave., NY, NY 10001, Paralyzed Veterans of America or St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

