JoAnn Theresa Cottrell

March 3, 1943—Sept. 24, 2022

QUEENSBURY — JoAnn Theresa (Hanselman) Cottrell of Queensbury, NY, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Peter’s Hospital, Albany, NY surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 3, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Burns) Hanselman.

JoAnn graduated in 1961 from St. Mary’s Academy and in 1962 from the Utica School of Cosmetology. For twelve years, she enjoyed hair styling in her salon at the family home in Bellefonte, PA followed by thirty years at JC Penney’s at Aviation Mall.

JoAnn and Ken recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family at their home this summer. They then traveled through Europe with friends that included a cruise on the Danube River. They were able to celebrate many winters in Stowe, VT and Naples, FL embracing their love of the seasons.

Jo to many, Nana to the family, and Mom to her children, she loved tennis, cribbage, pitch, pickleball, and mahjong, along with the occasional Manhattan. She treasured summers at Hedges Lake with her beloved cousin Helene and family — Fred, Theresa, Tom, and Jeff — along with many friends and neighbors.

A woman who loved fun, she will be missed for her infectious laugh, warm heart and strong Catholicism.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn is predeceased by her brother John, her grandson Cory, and her great-granddaughter Payton Rose.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Kenneth “Ike”, children; Mary Goodrich (Jeff), Maureen Temple (Martin) and Eric (Anne Putnam); JoAnn was blessed with many grandchildren: Erica (Anderson), Jackelyn Lampkins, Breanna Goodrich-Bundy (David), Marissa Hartman (Tyler), Casey, Kaleb (Emily), Gabrielle; great-grandchildren: West, Asher, and Willow, and her siblings Joseph, Regina, David, Marie, and Shirley.

All are invited to a wake to celebrate her life from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 28, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to WAIT House, 10-12 Wait Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 in honor of JoAnn, Cory Cottrell and Payton Rose Goodrich.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.