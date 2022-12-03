Jan. 17, 1949—Dec. 1, 2022
GLENS FALLS — Joann Squires, 73, of Glens Falls, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 after a short illness.
Born Jan. 17, 1949 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Walter E. and Ann (Duggan) Myers.
On Jan. 21, 1967, she married Maurice K. “Mike” Squires. They enjoyed 54 years of loving marriage before he ironically passed away a year ago on Dec. 1, 2021.
Joann was a familiar and pleasant face for 44 years in the Glens Falls High School where she worked in the cafeteria.
She enjoyed going to bingo, playing scratch off tickets and being in her home but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and her four-legged companion, Ranger.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mike; her daughter, Kelley Squires; her grandson, Mikey Squires; sister, Nancy Randall; and brother, John Myers, all predeceased her.
Survivors include her sons: Michael (Candace) Squires, of Queensbury, Frank (Angie) Squires, of VA and Sid (Liza) Squires of MA; she is also survived by her sisters: Terry (Bill) Manney, of Queensbury and Chrissy Myers, of Queensbury; her brother, Skip Myers, of South Glens Falls; along with several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
No calling hours are scheduled.
Donations in Joann’s memory may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
