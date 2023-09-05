April 4, 1960—Aug. 31, 2023

QUEENSBURY – JoAnn Loiselle, 63, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by her four wonderful children and husband.

Born on April 4, 1960, in Hudson Falls, NY, the daughter of Shirley (Russell) Sipowicz and the late Edward Sipowicz

JoAnn was a 1978 graduate of Queensbury High School, where she was a runner and cheerleader and made many close friends. Upon graduation, she attended SUNY Plattsburgh for her Bachelor’s degree.

She studied abroad in Denmark and continued to live there for a year afterward, spending her weekends traveling and exploring Europe. JoAnn returned home to the U.S. to begin her graduate studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill at the prestigious Gillings School of Public Health. She earned her Master’s of Public Health, became a Registered Dietitian, and began her career focused on teaching and providing guidance on nutrition.

She worked for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) in Yonkers, NY, as a Dietitian, where she used her warmth, enthusiasm, and endless nutritional knowledge to support economically disadvantaged women and their children. JoAnn also worked as an Inpatient Dietitian at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ.

After raising four children, JoAnn returned to WIC part-time in Washington County. In recent years, she volunteered for Hospice Services and Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to elderly and sick community members.

JoAnn was best known for her warmth and thoughtfulness as a wife, mother, and friend. She supported her husband’s career, moving to New Jersey, Quebec City, Toronto, Long Island, Montreal, and Florida before returning to Queensbury in 2010. She made lifelong friends everywhere she went and became a valued member of each of these communities; volunteering for her children’s schools as well as charitable and community organizations.

She loved to organize social events such as her cookie exchanges, birthday and milestone celebrations, and holiday parties. She used her keen eye for interior design not only in her own homes, but in several real estate projects, she embarked on with her husband. JoAnn was energetic and active throughout her life and an avid runner, pickleball star, and a leader of her YMCA exercise classes.

Survivors include her loving husband, Claude Loiselle; her children: Brenleigh (Loiselle) Oswanski and her husband, Zachary, Raelyn (Loiselle) Roberson and her husband, Michael, Bron Loiselle and his fiance, Samantha Wilke, and Midge Loiselle; her granddaughter, Madeleine Oswanski; her mother, Shirley Sipowicz; her brother, Bernie Sipowicz, and his wife, Dawna; her nieces: Jody (Sipowicz) Croccitto, Jaime (Sipowicz) Hart, and Niki Sipowicz; and nephews: John and Ray Sipowicz; along with several cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Our Lady of Annunciation, 448 Aviation Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Family and friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral at Our Lady of the Annunciation.

In lieu of flowers, donations in JoAnn’s memory may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Stoutenburg and the staff at the Glens Falls Hospital Cancer Center, Dr. Fernandez, Dr. Wo and the entire staff at Mass General and Cortney at High Peaks Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to JoAnn and her family during this difficult time.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com.