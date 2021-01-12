Oct. 26, 1946—Jan. 10, 2021

TICONDEROGA—JoAnn Rabideau, 74, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Ticonderoga, October 26, 1946, she was the daughter of the late James and Mildred (Galusha) Eichen.

JoAnn was a lifetime resident of Ticonderoga and a graduate of Ticonderoga High School.

Through the years, she was employed as a bartender in many local establishments, including the Ticonderoga Elk’s Lodge and Doc’s Bar.

She was also employed by the Silver Bay Association for many years.

She was pre-deceased by her son, Jamie Trombley on December 8, 2014. She was also pre-deceased by one brother, James Galusha.

Survivors include her husband, Larry D. Rabideau, Sr.; one daughter, Jodi Connors of Ticonderoga; one stepson, Larry Rabideau, Jr. of Ticonderoga; one sister, Georgeann Clark of Ticonderoga; two brothers: Timmy Eichen of Ticonderoga and Albert Eichen of Colorado Springs; three grandchildren: Alex Connors, Makisha Connors and Jaimie Connors; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her dear friend Beverly Mattison of Ticonderoga.