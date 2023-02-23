Aug. 22, 1956—Feb. 1, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Joann Marion LaValley, 66, recently passed away unexpectedly at her home in San Antonio, TX.

Originally from Hudson Falls, NY, she was predeceased by her mother, Myrtle (Lettus) LaValley; her father, Paul LaValley; and stepmother, Phyllis LaValley. She is survived by her two stepbrothers: “Brother Steve” and “Brother Mike” Preston; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; including extra-beloved Uncle Buck (Brian) and Aunt Sally Sheldon and Colin LaValley; along with a number of close friends she considered family, especially, Rick and Terry Guidry.

Joann was a private person but to those fortunate enough to be in her inner circle, she was known as a kind, intelligent woman with a merry laugh and sense of humor. After an almost thirty-year career at Citibank in San Antonio, she had retired and was looking forward to spending her golden years traveling, indulging in her hobbies of sewing, cooking, writing, and trying to get her cat, Mister to stop playing with the toilet handle.

She will be missed tremendously.

Per her wishes, there will be no services, but anyone wishing to, should please feel free to make a donation to your local animal shelter in her memory.