July 30, 1944—April 2, 2022

JoAnn M ‘Girard’ Clark went to be the the Lord on April 2, 2022. JoAnn M (Girard) Clark was born July 30, 1944 in Glens Falls, NY where she grew up and attended St. Mary’s Academy. She graduated from SUNY Adirondack College with a four-year degree in nursing.

She married her high school sweetheart, David W. Clark, Jr. They had five children and took the adventure to Florida in 1985. She worked as an RN for 45 years. During her career, in maternity and NICU, she also worked her dream job at Walt Disney World Orlando as an RN.

She is survived by her five children: Andrea L. Collins (Shane), David W. Clark III (Janine), Frank J. Clark (Ashley), Sara B. Clark (Marcellus), Jonathan M. Clark (Natasha); 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nine younger siblings; Frank Girard (Patty), Rosemary Dwyer (Hank), Peter Girard (Martha), Teresa Sullivan (John), Jayne Girard McMurray, Chrissy Girard, Anna Davis, Laurie Cass (Dave), and Joe Girard (Juli); sister-in-law Donna Girard (Matthew).

She followed to Heaven her ex-husband David W. Clark, Jr., April 2, 2022. She is preceded into Eternal Life by her mother Neva J. (Wright) Girard, father Francis B. Girard and brother Matthew E.X. Girard.

JoAnn was a devout Catholic, loved crocheting blankets for her loved ones, collecting beautiful porcelain dolls, camping at Glen Hudson, and emerging herself in her Italian heritage. She had a wicked green thumb and passed down her love of gardening to all her children, and her sourdough homemade bread was well known.

She fulfilled a lifelong dream of traveling to Italy, made even more special accompanied by her son, Frank and his family. She especially enjoyed having the ability to make magical memories with her grandchildren, taking them to Disney World summer after summer!

She will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a private ceremony in April 2023.

A limb has fallen from the family tree. We will remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life we shared when you were strong. Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean, we’ll miss you, until we meet again! We love you Mom/Gramma!

She cared for babies her whole life. A donation in her name, to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, would honor her life and legacy.