JoAnn Lillian Curtis

March 1, 1940—Feb. 7, 2022

FORT EDWARD — JoAnn Lillian Curtis, 81, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 1, 1940, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma (Fitzgerald) Cook.

JoAnn graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1957. She worked for many years at Head Start in Hudson Falls as a family coordinator and attended courses for her job.

On Dec. 27, 1958, she married Donald Curtis, Sr. at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward where she was a communicant.

JoAnn enjoyed building a camp in Newcomb, spending time with her family and friends and working with children.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was predeceased by her son, Donald Curtis, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Donald Curtis, Sr.; her grandson, Scott Curtis; her sister, Patricia Boulet and her husband, George; special nephew, Jeff Curtis and his wife, Mary; two great-nieces: Alexis and Morgan Curtis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At JoAnn’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at noon on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Please wear a mask.

Rite of Committal will be conducted in the spring at a date and time to be announced at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in JoAnn’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.