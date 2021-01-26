JoAnn C. Sheridan

Born in Tupper Lake, NY on November 30, 1946, JoAnn resided in the Glens Falls area of upstate New York before retiring to The Villages, FL in 2010. A fully dedicated and loving mother, JoAnn was adored by her sons, who enjoyed spending time with her in Florida and on trips to Colorado, California, and around the country. JoAnn had a great sense of style and loved decorating her home, where she could often be found with her nose buried in a book, making jewelry, playing word games, or watching a movie. She was known for her warmhearted spirit, eternal kindness, and infectious smile.