Dec. 6, 1928—Sept. 13, 2022

SCHENECTADY — JoAnn Blake died in her home on September 13, 2022 after over 93 years of making the world a little better, the people around her a little happier, the feeling of family a little deeper, the spirit of adventure a little livelier, the situations of life a little funnier. She was born to Clifford and Katherine (Linehan) Blake of Hudson Falls, New York on St. Nicholas Day (December 6), 1928 and her year-round Christmas spirit followed her wherever she went. Which was everywhere — not only around the world extensively explored and rigorously photographed on her Where-in-the-World-is-Aunt-Jo travel excursions with best friends Jayne Brucker and Marge McConnell, but through the new, uncharted territory beckoning rare women pioneers like her.

She was one of the first female draftsmen hired at GE, after turning down their typing job. Her response, “What else you got?” got her a drawing job where eventually during her lifelong GE career she achieved head of drafting in Schenectady, working on designs and drawings of turbine buckets used globally in electrical power plants. As a single woman, she showed the world what single women can do: single-handedly pilot airplanes, single-handedly convert a single house to an apartment building, single handedly care for a wheelchair-bound mother for over a decade — even taking her all around Europe before the days of accessibility. And she single-handedly lended a hand to whoever needed one.

She was the last living and youngest of seven children: Patricia Hitchcock (Pat) of Loudonville, John Blake (Johnny) of Hudson Falls, Clifford Blake (Kip) of wherever the United States Air Force sends you, Katherine Fredrickson (Kae) of Pasadena, California, Elizabeth Barron (Betty) of Venice, California, and William Blake (Billy), who died as an infant. She conveyed the gift of family to 22 nieces and nephews, earning her “favorite Aunt” status and in her last years, created yet another unique family through the love of her wonderful caregivers — especially Shirley Fernandes, Marcia Bent, and Narainee Maharaj.

She graduated from Schenectady High School and went on later in life to earn an associate degree at Hudson Valley Community College and a bachelor’s degree at Siena College. More than student, though, she was teacher — how to cook food to perfection — how to feast on curiosity — how to break the mold — how to fix ... anything! She even taught a genealogy course after tracing her own family tree to Dutch, English and Irish roots — the latter, perhaps, explaining her oh-so-great gifts of masterful storytelling, a dry sense of humor, and a sage perspective that life lived well can be fun, full of adventure, and unpredictably funny.

Her earthly farewell calling hours are on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Gleason Funeral Home, 730 Union Street, Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 812 Union Street, Schenectady. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, 8 Schuyler Street, Hudson Falls immediately following.