November 20, 1942 — July 4, 2019
QUEENSBURY — JoAnn A. Daigle, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 4, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.
Born on Nov. 20, 1942 in Watertown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anne (Greenberg) Stabins.
In addition to her parents, her first husband, Stuart H. Serotta, predeceased her.
She loved growing up with family and friends in her hometown of Watertown and cherished her lifelong friendships from Watertown High School class of 1960.
JoAnn earned her degree in social work from the University of Buffalo. She began her career in Syracuse before coming to the Glens Falls/Queensbury area. JoAnn was a social worker for Warren County and then went on to a long career at Warren County Head Start, where she retired as disabilities coordinator after many years of providing support and care for local children and families. She was an active member of Temple Beth El in Glens Falls, a member of the Warren County Republican Party, where she was a state representative for females, and worked on the Warren County Board of Elections.
JoAnn was the first female member of the Glens Falls B.P.O.E. Lodge 81. She was also the first female exalted ruler from 2008 to 2009. She had the honor of being named officer of the year in 2009, state vice president from 2015 to 2016 and district deputy grand exalted ruler from 2017 to 2018.
During her 16 years of Elkdom, she held many different titles that provided her the opportunity to display her innate ability to take charge, organize and unify in order to provide for others. Her desire to support women was also displayed during her time actively volunteering at Planned Parenthood in Glens Falls to advocate for a female’s right to healthcare in a time where, once again, she was a pioneer.
JoAnn loved being in the sun and sitting by her pool. She enjoyed tending to the flowers around her home, cultivating her vegetable gardens and searching her fields for deer. She loved traveling and cherished the cruises that she and Paul had the opportunity to experience. As much as she enjoyed world travel, she found comfort and joy in their annual vacations in Northern Maine, searching for moose, watching the 4th of July boat parade on Eagle Lake and going for snowmobile rides.
Her many accomplishments paled in comparison to her love of time spent with her family. She cherished family gatherings, attending her grandchildren’s’ many extracurricular activities and hosting holiday festivities, where she enjoyed preparing and serving delicious meals to her family.
She is survived by her husband, L. Paul Daigle of Queensbury; her loving dog, Bear, also of Queensbury; her daughter, Denise Serotta (Rocky) Jackson of Glens Falls; her son, Michael (Heidi) Serotta, of Walworth; her daughter, Lisa (Brian) Champine of Apex, North Carolina; her son, Nicolas Daigle of Queensbury; and her daughter, Stacy (Greg) Riley of Queensbury. JoAnn is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, Kaili Jackson, Madison Jackson, Carter Jackson, Jacob Serotta, Kyle Serotta, Alyssa (Christopher) White, Connor Champine, Megan Champine, Austin Champine, Patrick Daigle, Allison Daigle, Grant Riley and Grace Riley.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the funeral home.
Burial will immediately follow funeral services at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made out to the Elk’s Scholarship Fund, c/o BPOE #81, 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury, NY 12804, for all local scholarships.
Those who wish to send an online condolence to JoAnn’s family may do so by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
The B.P.O.E. Lodge 81 will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at the funeral home.
