Joan Youngerman Stern, age 76, passed away April 1, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her daughters: Sara Sylvestre and husband Dan, Deborah Deery and husband Robert; sister Alice May; and five grandchildren: Jack, Michelle and Rebecca Sylvestre and Andrew and Jenna Deery. She is predeceased by her husband David Stern and parents Sidney and Sarah Youngerman.

Joan was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Flushing, NY. She graduated from Hunter College with a BA in education. She worked as a physical education teacher in the NYC public schools until her daughters were born.

In later years she owned and operated a successful flooring business, Star Floor Systems. In 1998 Joan’s life forever changed after suffering a stroke. Despite disability she found the courage to move on with great strength, fight and purpose. She was persistent, resilient, funny and a beautiful stylish lady. She enjoyed playing mahjong and painting with her friends at the Queensbury Senior Center. Her support and love for her family and friends was constant. Joan will forever live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on April 10, 2022 at Star of David Memorial Chapel, 1236 Wellwood Ave., West Babylon, NY followed by burial at Wellwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Queensbury Senior Center Seniors on the Go Center https://seniorsonthego.org/membership/ or the SPCA of Upstate NY http://www.spcauny.org/donations-1.html.