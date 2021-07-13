Sept 12, 1931—July 9, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Joan Y. (Young) MacMartin of Queensbury passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Pines of Glens Falls. Born on September 12, 1931 in Rotterdam, NY, she was the daughter of the late Raney and Helen (Schwartz) Young.

At the age of 15, Joan graduated from Draper High School. She worked at General Electric for ten years. On January 27, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart Robert H. MacMartin and celebrated 59 years of marriage prior to his passing on November 15, 2012.

Joan was a member of Queensbury United Methodist Church and volunteered in the office for many years.

Joan enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her husband throughout the United States and Canada while active in several area Shrine Clubs.

Survivors include her four daughters: Anne Labourr (John) of Queensbury, Faye Clauson (Walt) of Summerfield, FL, Gail Caron (William) of Queensbury and Lois Locurcio (Mark) of Phoenix, NY; six grandchildren: Christine Feerick (William), Julie Lapham (David); Walter Clauson, Amanda Clauson, Samuel Caron and Elisabeth Caron; five great grandchildren: Kailyn, Jason and Colin Feerick and Hailey and Ryan Lapham.