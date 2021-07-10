Feb. 10, 1942—July 8, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Joan Winne Grishkot, 79, passed away at her home, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, following a brief illness.
Born February 10, 1942, in Schenectady, Joan was the daughter of the late Matthew C. and Antoinette (Kukan) Winne. Joan was a member of the 1960 graduating class at Niskayuna High School. She went on to further her education at The Catholic University of America, graduating in 1962. As a teenager, Joan spent her summers working at the family-owned motel business in Hague, NY. Joan graduated in 1965 from Russell Sage College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She later returned to earn a master’s degree in health administration in 1995.
Joan began her career as an RN and was appointed the first Supervising Public Health Nurse for Warren County Public Health Services in 1970. She retired as Director of the Warren County Public Health Department after many years of devoted service. Joan later reflected on that position and said she loved every minute of it and did not know at the time how much of a dream job it was. Joan had many great achievements throughout her life. She was elected as one of the initial Board members to the newly formed Home Care Association of New York State, Inc. Joan served on the Board as a County representative from 1977-1990 with one term as Second Vice-President of the organization, as well as several committee chair positions. In 1977, Joan made an application to the New York State Health Department for the development of a Women, Infant and Children Program for Warren County. The program served more than 2,500 women and infants at her time of retirement. She was instrumental in changing the name of the agency to Warren County Health Services in 1982. In 1985, while serving on the Board of Supervisors for Warren County, Joan placed responsibility for a Physically Handicapped Children’s Program in the Health Department. She organized the celebration of National Home Care Week in conjunction with the National Association of Home Care during November 1988. Kay Lani Rae Raftko, Miss America 1988 and the only Registered Nurse to be named Miss America, were in Glens Falls to celebrate. This celebration also served as the 60th anniversary of the formation of Warren County Health Services. In 1991, Joan was selected to be listed in Who’s Who of America Nursing. In 1994, she was given the responsibility of organizing the Early Intervention and Early Pre-School Education Services program for children in Warren County. These programs served approximately 45 children in the 0-3 program and 150 children ages 3-5 in the Early Preschool Education program. Joan was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the New York State Associations of Health Officials, as well as the Liberty Bell Award from the Warren County Bar Association, in 1997. In 2000, she was awarded Outstanding Woman of the Year by the Girl Scout Council. Last but not least, Joan was named outstanding professional nurse by the Warren County Medical Society for the initial organization of the Home Care Division of Warren County Health Services, in 2004. Joan married Walter W. Grishkot, Jr. at St. Helen’s Church in Niskayuna on September 18, 1965, and they had 45 adventure-filled years together prior to his passing in 2011.
She and Walter launched the first Adirondack balloon festival in 1973 with just 19 balloons at Adirondack Community College, an event that continues to this day on a much larger scale. Joan was the balloon festival board treasurer and a self-described, ‘go-fer”. She was still involved in selling balloon sponsorships, which was a year-round labor of love. This effort allowed the balloon festival to remain free to the public to this day. Joan’s favorite part of the festival was catching up with old friends and making new ones. Joan tirelessly served on many not-for profit boards of directors, generously contributing her time, talents and financial support to these organizations. She was trustee for St. Mary’s Church and was a board member of Fort Hudson Health Services, Greater Adirondack Home Health Aides, Warren-Washington Child Advocacy, Resource, and Education Center, Liberty House Foundation, WAIT House, Warren County Community Services, Caritas, Warren County Cooperative Extension, Warren County Cancer Society, Zonta Club of Glens Falls, and many others. When asked why she was still involved in countless community and civic organizations at an age when many people are content to relax and enjoy themselves, Joan replied. “You gotta have something to get up and get dressed and move on for.”
One of Joan’s favorite messages to impart was the difference one person could make. Joan would always say “I will tell you one thing. Everybody says, ‘Oh, I’m just one person. What can I do?’, This is what one person can do.” (Referring to Walter’s idea to start the Adirondack balloon festival which now sees over 100,000 visitors each year.)
Joan greeted everyone with a smile and a kind word. Her many terms of endearment were, “Dolly”, “Sweetheart”, and “Sweet Pea”. She was a special person who gave her life to her community.
In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband, Walter, and her sister Carol Winne Griffin. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Susan Harrison of Plymouth, North Carolina; nieces, Holly, Barbara and Elizabeth Griffin of Niskayuna, Catharine Abesta of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Margaret Harrison of Whitefish, Montana; family friends and caretakers, Scott McLaughlin and his wife Robin of Glens Falls; and life-long friends, Michael McCarthy and Lynn Conlon.
Calling Hours will take place on Tuesday, July 13 from 4-6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Pine View Cemetery.
In loving memory of Joan, contributions may be made to the Adirondack Balloon Festival, P.O. Box 883, Glens Falls, NY 12801, The Wait House, 10-12 Wait St., Glens Falls, Warren and Washington County Care Center, 24 Dix Ave., Glens Falls, or to St. Mary”s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
