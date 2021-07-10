Joan Winne Grishkot

Joan began her career as an RN and was appointed the first Supervising Public Health Nurse for Warren County Public Health Services in 1970. She retired as Director of the Warren County Public Health Department after many years of devoted service. Joan later reflected on that position and said she loved every minute of it and did not know at the time how much of a dream job it was. Joan had many great achievements throughout her life. She was elected as one of the initial Board members to the newly formed Home Care Association of New York State, Inc. Joan served on the Board as a County representative from 1977-1990 with one term as Second Vice-President of the organization, as well as several committee chair positions. In 1977, Joan made an application to the New York State Health Department for the development of a Women, Infant and Children Program for Warren County. The program served more than 2,500 women and infants at her time of retirement. She was instrumental in changing the name of the agency to Warren County Health Services in 1982. In 1985, while serving on the Board of Supervisors for Warren County, Joan placed responsibility for a Physically Handicapped Children’s Program in the Health Department. She organized the celebration of National Home Care Week in conjunction with the National Association of Home Care during November 1988. Kay Lani Rae Raftko, Miss America 1988 and the only Registered Nurse to be named Miss America, were in Glens Falls to celebrate. This celebration also served as the 60th anniversary of the formation of Warren County Health Services. In 1991, Joan was selected to be listed in Who’s Who of America Nursing. In 1994, she was given the responsibility of organizing the Early Intervention and Early Pre-School Education Services program for children in Warren County. These programs served approximately 45 children in the 0-3 program and 150 children ages 3-5 in the Early Preschool Education program. Joan was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the New York State Associations of Health Officials, as well as the Liberty Bell Award from the Warren County Bar Association, in 1997. In 2000, she was awarded Outstanding Woman of the Year by the Girl Scout Council. Last but not least, Joan was named outstanding professional nurse by the Warren County Medical Society for the initial organization of the Home Care Division of Warren County Health Services, in 2004. Joan married Walter W. Grishkot, Jr. at St. Helen’s Church in Niskayuna on September 18, 1965, and they had 45 adventure-filled years together prior to his passing in 2011.