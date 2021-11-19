SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The obituary of Joan W. Bowen, written by Joan Bowen.

Joan was born Joan Elizabeth White on January 30, 1930 to Frances and Willis White in Albany, NY. A delightful bundle of joy. Just before Joan was born, Frances fell down the back steps and rolled across the yard so that may explain a lot to her family. The day she was born, Brother Bill stood up in class and said, “I want to announce I have a new baby sister.”

A wonderful toddler who never did naughty things, she was a delightful grade school student who blossomed into a beautiful teenager who excelled in boys. She graduated in 1947 from Columbia High and went on to graduate from a 2-year college (Cobleskill), again, excelling in boys and socializing.

She entered the business world, married twice, and divorced twice. She incidentally met both her husbands at a bar. These unions produced three wonderful children. After her divorces, she again entered the business world achieving much success.

She conquered smoke and alcohol issues and was better for it.

In late 1971 she met a fine man that her children adored. This relationship lasted until 1983 with his untimely death.

She continued her illustrious career in the business world until her retirement in 1996. When her favorite cousin died, he left her a wad of money. Bill and Joan always knew Mother liked Cousin Harry best, but that was OK with them since he was such a great cousin and wonderful person.

With the money she bought a new car and a house which she loved. She turned the third bedroom into a well-supplied craft room which she enjoyed immensely. She spent her days playing in her craft room, cross stitching, and watching TV.

She was an honorary member of the Adirondack Pipes and Drums. Although she never played the pipes, she enjoyed the friendship and comradeship with many friends (especially Mary Merrill).

In 1999 she underwent by-pass surgery (after suffering 2 heart attacks) and thereafter gained a new outlook on life. She appreciated her good fortune and faced death and survived. She really enjoyed her life, her hobbies and her family. She loved her three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She sorely missed her favorite dogs, Taylor and Jennie, and her favorite cat, Mickey. Life for the most part was good and she considered changing her middle initial to L for Lucky.

Her big brother, Bill took her to lunch every week and she enjoyed many family gatherings.

SO... GOODBYE, FAREWELL, SO LONG AND SEE YOU LATER ALLIGATOR!

AND NOW FOR THE REAL STORY:

Born Joan Elizabeth to Frances and Willis White Sr. 1/31/30. She graduated from Columbia High in 1947 and SUNY Cobleskill in 1949. Predeceased by her parents and her brother, Willis White. Survived by three wonderful children: Toni Carole, Robert Bowen Jr., Christopher Bowen; a special person, Rory Davis and her chosen daughter, Lovely Helly (Josh) Kippenhan. Her three grandchildren: Kate Truesdale, Emily (Alan) Walkup and Ryan Bowen. Three great-grandchildren: Viktor, Remy and Lilith-Fae Walkup. Three nephews, Ronald, Michael and Jonathan White and their families.

She was a friend for over 30 years to the Adirondack Pipes and Drums where she actively participated in all their activities with great joy. She loved her house, her craft room, and cross stitching. She enjoyed her retirement years with great happiness and was grateful for all her good fortune.

At Joan’s request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Joan’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.