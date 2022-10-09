Joan Theresa Doran

July 6, 1934 - Sept. 23, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Joan Theresa Doran, born in Malone, NY, on July 6, 1934, to the late Victor and Helen Premo, the eldest of seven children, passed away at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs, NY, on Sept. 23, 2022.

Demonstrating her great courage, and with her mother's encouragement, Joan left Newcomb, NY, at age 17 on a one-way bus ticket to Albany, NY to pursue educational and career opportunities. She graduated from Albany Business College, and then worked as medical secretary for Dr. Rudolph Del Giacco at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Services.

In 1957, she married the Honorable Robert F. Doran. Together, they had five children, raising them in Clifton Park, NY, where Joan resided until moving to Saratoga Springs in 2008.

When her youngest son entered middle school, Joan worked managing the family legal publishing business and as secretary to the Clifton Park Zoning Board. In the mid-1980s she was hired to manage Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno's Saratoga Springs office, where she worked for over twenty years. Joan loved politics and was active in local, county and state politics, and served as Chair of the Clifton Park Republican Party.

A classical music and opera enthusiast, Joan learned to play the piano and organ as an adult. Joan was a great dancer, a gracious host of bridge parties, and an enthusiastic participant in progressive dinners. Joan was thrilled by travel, especially exploring city life in the U.S. and an annual family vacation on Cape Cod.

She also enjoyed several trips to Europe and Canada, yet she loved to return home to the Capital District and Saratoga County, and always expressed her opinion that she lived in "the best part of the country."

A matriarch to many more than her immediate family, Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her family will remember Joan for her grace, resilience, strong and gentle heart, unfailing support, and enormous generosity.

Predeceased by her husband and two of her children, Thomas and James, as well as her dear sister Sally and brother Almon. Joan is survived by three children: Victoria, Julie and Mark; her brother, Bruce Premo; sisters: Nancy Rice, Jennifer Barrett and Cynthia LaFountain; thirteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life followed by a reception will be held at Saratoga National Golf Club on Nov. 19, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m.

In remembrance of Joan, the family asks that charitable donations be made in her name to Smile Train at smiletrain.org.

Online remembrance may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.