Oct. 19, 1928—March 31, 2022
ADIRONDACK — Joan T. Baumann, 93, died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Chester County Hospital, West Chester, PA.
Born October 19, 1928 in Sharon, CT she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Erma (Grohs) Peterson.
Joan and her family enjoyed many years living on Schroon Lake. Joan and her late husband Joseph A. Bauman owned and operated Pottersville Department Store from 1975 until they sold it in 1986. Joan enjoyed playing the piano and needle work. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Baumann, Sr., one son Joseph A. Baumann, Jr., one grandson Daniel Baumann, one brother Thomas Peterson.
Survivors include her daughter Nancy B. Uggla of West Chester, PA; two grandchildren: Kristian (Johanna) Uggla of Exton, PA, Arwen (Jeffrey) Mehle of Gap, PA; also six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
