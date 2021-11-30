Dec. 20, 1930—Nov. 27, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joan Silvey, 90, passed away at home with her loving husband at her side, Saturday, November 27, 2021. She has returned to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ to join predeceased loved ones and all of our four-legged friends and will live on in our hearts until we meet again.

Born in the Bronx, NY on December 20, 1930, she was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Maxie) Keating.

Joan graduated from George Washington High School in the Bronx, NY a year ahead of her class and hoped to attend college to become a teacher, but her father worked for the board of education of NYC and strongly discouraged her pursuit, because of less than favorable conditions within the NYC schools at the time. Joan’s parents moved from NYC to Long Island and maintained residences in both Lindenhurst and Amagansett, NY. Joan’s life was not easy growing up during the Great Depression and WW II. She learned to do without many things today we take for granted, which fostered her to be very reserved and conservative.

Joan met her husband, Dan, from Sag Harbor, NY, in East Hampton, NY, and they were married on June 18, 1955, in Lindenhurst, NY. They lived in West Islip, NY for several years before relocating to Glens Falls, NY in 1965 with their family of five children, where her two brothers and their families already lived. Joan was accepted into the LPN program at Glens Falls Hospital and excelled to the top of her class, however she couldn’t continue her pursuit, because she was completely dedicated to raising her five children who were more important to her than pursuing a career. After her children were graduated, she traveled with her husband Dan to be with him on work assignments until retirement. Joan was 100% Irish, which she proudly proclaimed. Over the years she enjoyed annual vacations to the family bungalow in Amagansett, NY in addition to spending lots of time on Lake George, NY for picnics with her family. She loved family get-togethers, singing pitch perfect harmonies and dancing with her husband like “Fred and Ginger.” She was a great cook and we will certainly miss the many dinners she prepared for the holidays and in-between family gatherings, and her signature strawberries and cream and bananas and cream birthday cakes for her kids. As for her style; she never wore jeans, had a higher the hair closer to God beehive hairstyle everyday and always wore red lipstick! Even though she never pursued her teaching degree, she taught her children so many life lessons until the day she passed. She loved her children and grandchildren and Dan her husband was the profound love of her life spending 70 years together — 66 years married.

She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls and served on the Rosary Altar Society.

The family would like to give special thanks to Joan’s loving caregiver, Carol Crowley, whom became part of our family, Dr. Love and his staff, special friends Dr. Bob Beckerman and Dr. Bill Vacca, and our dear loving priest Fr. Tony Childs.

In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her in-laws: Daniel H. and Elsie Silvey; her grandsons: Liam Cirelli and Elias Grey; her siblings: Mildred Frinton, John Keating, Joe Keating, Elaine Belisle, Anne Keating.

Left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband, Daniel H. Silvey, Jr. of South Glens Falls; her children: Daniel J. Silvey and his fiancee, Wendy Haggerty of Queensbury, Eileen Guard and her husband, Ron Guard of Queensbury, Susan Dick and her husband, Bobby Dick of South Glens Falls, Joanne Rahal and her husband, Mounir Rahal of Queensbury, Kathleen Cirelli and her husband, Michael Cirelli of Queensbury; her grandchildren: Alexandra (Rahal) Boulay and her husband, Scott of Auburn, MA, Mounir Rahal, Jr. and his wife, Meg of Glens Falls, Daniel Rahal of Queensbury, Mary Rahal of Saratoga Springs, Natasha Rahal of Queensbury, Ashley Cirelli and her fiancee, Angela of South Glens Falls, Nicole Cirelli of Glens Falls, Michael Cirelli of Saratoga Springs, Anthony Cirelli of Queensbury, Wesley Guard and his wife, Christy of Queensbury; her niece and godchild, Barbara Belisle-Sutton and her husband, Jim Sutton of East Quogue, NY; her great-grandchildren: Chloe Guard, Aydan Cirelli-O’Briskie, Fenton Guard; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

At her request, there will not be any calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at St. Michael The Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4 Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are under the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.