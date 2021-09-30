Joan (Shaw) McKinney

Joan married David McKinney on August 2, 1958. They had four children during their marriage, and were blessed with nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Family time, holidays, and special occasions were always important to her and she made sure all were celebrated with her own style and flair! She absolutely loved being “Grandma,” “Gaga,” “Gram” and looked forward to “any” and “all” time she spent with her grandchildren.

Joan is predeceased by her grandson, David “D.J.” Gorrie who resided with her the last ten years. They enjoyed many in-depth conversations about life, along with watching and cheering for their favorite Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys teams. We are comforted in knowing they are together again.

Left to cherish her memory are David McKinney and their four children: Stephen (Maureen) McKinney, Anne McKinney, Brian(Shelly) McKinney, and Karen (Rich) Lancette; eight grandchildren: Brooke, Nick, Jason, Michael, Ryan, Brianna, Kristyn and Megan; two great-grandchildren: Blakely and Madison; several nieces, nephews; and several longtime friends, who all were very special to her.

Visiting hours for family and friends are scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at St. Michael The Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803