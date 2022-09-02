NORTHUMBERLAND — Joan Sackman died on Aug. 29, 2022 at the age of 90.
She was a long-time resident of the town of Northumberland, and her family has an extended history in the area. Joan’s early years were spent working on the family farm, which instilled Joan’s passion for all animals, particularly horses, and her relentless tenacity at tackling life.
Joan graduated from Schuylerville Central School in 1949 and went on to graduate from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh with a degree in education. Joan carried a passion for teaching throughout her life, from animals to children to the local Mahjong groups and everyone in between.
She taught elementary school in Schuylerville for many years until she retired in 1994. She was an active member of the local community and was a member of the Planning Board for the town of Northumberland.
She and her husband Ed traveled around the world, particularly on bicycles taking tours through many places in Europe and New Zealand. After being a globetrotter, she came back home to her true love of horses. Joan and her horse Calamity could be found at many local shows, often leaving with a blue ribbon!
She is survived by her husband Ed Sackman; her son Jim Sackman; his son Chris Sackman; and her late daughter Barbara’s son, David Graham and his wife Eva Graham.
A Celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 3 p.m. next Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY. Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, http://cmvhr.org/donatenow.html
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
