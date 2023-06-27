EAGLE BRIDGE—Joan Russell-Ramos, 71, of Eagle Bridge, N.Y. passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 22, 2023 at the Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, N.Y.

Services for Joan will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Ministries in Bennington, Vt. Friends may call at the Harvest Christian Ministries from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at North Argyle Cemetery in Argyle, N.Y. To read the full obituary please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.