March 3, 1931—March 11, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS—Joan Rosalia (Borowiec) Covel, 92, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2023, in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her husband and daughters.

She was born on March 3, 1931, in Lowville, NY, daughter of the late Stanley Borowiec and Kathryn (Zelazowski) Borowiec. She married George S. Covel on September 6, 1952, in Georgia, and they celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary this past year. They spent many wonderful years traveling together, with Alaska, Korea, China, and Europe being among their favorite destinations.

After graduating from Lowville Academy where she was the drum majorette for four years, she attended the House of the Good Samaritan’s Nursing Program in Watertown, NY, where she received her Registered Nurse Certification. Her nursing career took different directions over the years ranging from pediatrics, rehabilitation, and private duty to supervisory and clinical instructor roles. She was passionate about healing herbs and alternative health practices. Her career culminated with her founding the Albany Holistic Nurses Society.

In the 1960s, Joan and her husband formed a German band, The Hofbrau Six, and performed in venues in New York and Massachusetts for many years. George wore authentic lederhosen and played the tuba while Joan, dressed in a beautiful German dirndl, played the accordion. Joan also loved Polish music and polka dancing, and she and her husband often took center stage on the dance floor when dancing polkas, obereks, rheinlanders, and figure dances.

While raising five children, Joan still found time to make a difference in the world outside her home. She spent many hours tending to the gardens at the Georgi Park in Shushan. Joan also held numerous volunteer and leadership positions within her communities as a 4-H leader, member of the Ladies of the Elks, and as an active voice in environmental groups. She made valuable contributions to the League of Women Voters, National Wildflower Association, and New York and National Coalitions for Alternatives to Pesticides. Joan also co-authored the book “Household Hazards: A Guide to Detoxifying Your Home”.

Joan’s happy place was in the great outdoors where she enjoyed hiking, biking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and even dog sledding. She also enjoyed gardening, wildflowers, needlework, playing the piano, and family genealogy, but her most treasured times were times spent with family. Wonderful family memories were made at the family reunions she coordinated and at her traditional Polish Christmas Eve gatherings after which she would often be found playing Christmas carols on the piano into the night.

Joan journeyed through life with a caring heart, kind spirit, and a love of all things natural. She was always content in her circumstances and quick to forgive.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, George S. Covel; and their children: Sharon Quinones (Pedro), George Covel (Valerie), Judith Buck (Bill), Sarah Atkinson (William), and Ruth Michaela McAlonie (Matthew); along with grandchildren: Bonnie, Jessica, Jamie, Lucy, Rita, Emma Rose, Benjamin, Samuel, and Jack; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Bernice Johnson (Dean); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the entire Community Hospice Team, especially Vicky, Tom and Karen who walked with us through Joan’s final days.

A private memorial service to celebrate Joan’s life will be held later this year.

In honor of Joan’s love of nature, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Nature Conservancy (https://preserve.nature.org/page/81523/donat/e) or to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

